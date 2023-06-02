Kerala Minister R Bindu says, Indian society should be more women-friendly

Dr. R. Bindu, the Kerala Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice, Mridula Ramesh, an author and the founder of the Sundaram Climate Institute, and Dr. Methil Devika, a dancer and academic, all spoke about the challenges they face on a daily basis and how they manage to strike a balance between work and personal life.

‘There should be a sincere approach to transforming Indian society to something that is more women-friendly and trans-gender friendly,’ Kerala Minister Dr R Bindu said.

‘A hundred percent of the family falls on the woman, is what I have observed,’ Mridula Ramesh stated when describing the difficulties she encountered in her early years. ‘The responsibility of any family is entirely on the woman, and that needs to change,’ she stated.

Dr. Methil Devika spoke at the event and also shared her personal and professional management experiences. ‘When we are young, we notice the male child is gifted guns, while the female child is gifted a kitchen set, or a doll, whom she takes care of like her baby,’ Dr R Bindu said, explaining the gender differences in society.

‘When this is done, it goes without saying that the men are supposed to be a bit violent, but the women need to be someone handling the house chores and kitchen,’ she added.

Dr. Methil Devika remarked in a statement about violence against women that ‘a study suggests that domestic violence against Indian women has only increased.’

‘Women need to take care of the children and the elderly at home, which means less time to dedicate to work,’ she added.

‘Seventy per cent of Indian women suffer domestic violence,’ Kerala Minister Dr R Bindu echoed. ‘Indian society is the most dangerous society for women today,’ she added.

The three women also discussed the state of women in Indian society today. ‘Society needs to modify its perception of women. Only then can we effect a noticeable difference,’ according to Kerala Minister Dr. R. Bindu.

On the contrary, Mridula Ramesh said, ‘Women have come a long way, but a little more improvement would do no harm.’

Commenting on the same, Dr Methil Devika said, ‘Working as a woman is not easy, but it is absolutely rewarding.’