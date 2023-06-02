Libyan rebel group released 9 Indian sailors after months in captivity

Nine Indian sailors that a rebel group in Libya had arrested in January close to the Janzour region of Libya have now been released. The sailors were crew members of the MAYA 1, a ship flying the flag of Cameroon, which ran aground nearby due to mechanical difficulties.

An armed group from the area known as Az Zawiya, which is headquartered close to Al Maya Port in Zawia city, raided the ship, which was operated by the Greek business Redwings Shipping SA. The crew of the sailors were eventually apprehended by the organisation.

The efforts of two key individuals — Tabassum Mansoor, the principal of the Indian International School in Benghazi, and Ngulkham Jathom Gangte, the Indian ambassador to Tunisia — are credited with securing the sailors’ release, nearly five months after their captivity.

Despite prior efforts from Tripoli, according to Ambassador Gangte, the authorities were unable to save the trapped crew. The Ambassador claimed that once Mansoor became involved, the procedure picked up speed.

The assistance of Mansoor, particularly her ties in the House of Representatives, was crucial in enabling the sailors’ release. She was well known for her commitment to the welfare of Indian citizens in Libya and used her broad network to handle negotiations with the rebel organisation.

The wider Indian community in Libya is said to take note of the sailors’ successful release. The sailors are finally headed home to be with their families after spending months in captivity.