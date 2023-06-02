Scientists discover 62 new species of plants that can potentially survive without water

A group of scientists has recently identified 62 new species of plants that possess the remarkable ability to survive without water by enduring extreme dehydration. These plants, known as Desiccation-Tolerant Vascular Species, have the capacity to enter a dormant state when water is scarce, allowing them to withstand prolonged periods of water scarcity.

When water becomes available again, these plants can switch off their dormancy and resume normal metabolic functions. The researchers believe that these newly discovered plants could have significant implications in the field of agriculture, particularly in regions facing water scarcity.

The findings of this discovery have been published in the Nordic Journal of Botany, shedding light on the unique characteristics and survival strategies of these plants. The Indian Ministry of Science and Technology acknowledged that Desiccation-Tolerant (DT) plants have received relatively little attention in scientific research. Although rock outcrops are common in the Western Ghats, a mountain range in India, the DT plants in this region had not been formally identified until now.

The discovery was made by a team of researchers from the Agharkar Research Institute (ARI) in Pune. Out of the 62 newly identified species, 16 are endemic to India, and 12 are exclusive to the Western Ghats. Led by Dr. Mandar Datar, the team conducted seasonal field observations and employed estimation protocols to analyze the DT properties of these plants. The study revealed nine new genera of DT plants, including the first-ever recorded epiphytic DT angiosperm, Tripogon capillatus.

In addition to rock outcrops, the researchers found that tree trunks in partially shaded forests serve as crucial habitats for DT species. The Indian Ministry highlighted the significance of this study, as it provides valuable insights into the biodiversity and ecology of the Western Ghats.

Furthermore, understanding the mechanisms through which DT plants can tolerate dehydration may contribute to the development of drought-resistant crops that require less water. The Ministry emphasized the potential of this research to facilitate the cultivation of crops that can thrive in water-limited environments and help address the challenges of water scarcity in agriculture.