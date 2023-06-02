Thailand Open Badminton 2023: Lakshya Sen, Kiran George enter quarterfinals

Bangkok: In badminton, India’s Lakshya Sen and Kiran George advanced to the men’s singles quarterfinals of Thailand Open 2023 in Bangkok. Commonwealth Games gold medallist Lakshya Sen Lakshya Sen defeated fourth-seeded Li Shi Feng of China by ‘21-17, 21-15. Lakshya Sen will face Leong Jun Hao of Malaysia in the quarterfinals today.

Kiran George defeated world number 26 Weng Hong Yang of China by ‘21-11, 21-19’. He will face Toma Junior Popov of France today.

Meanwhile, top Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal crashed out of the event. He Bing Jiao of China defeated Saina by ’11-21, 14-21′. India’s Ashmita Chaliha lost to Carolina Marin of Spain by ’21-8, 21-13′.

In men’s doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty went down 26-24, 11-21, 17-21 against Bagas Maulana and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri of Indonesia in the pre-quarterfinals.