Calicut University launches online registration for BEd admission

The University of Calicut has recently initiated the online registration process for admission into its Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) program. Interested individuals are required to submit their applications by June 16. To complete the application process, candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes are required to pay an application fee of Rs 210, while applicants from other categories must pay Rs 685. Once the application is submitted online, it is important for applicants to retain a printed copy for future reference.

Applicants applying under the sports quota are instructed to send the printout of the online application form, along with copies of their qualifying certificates and sports event certificates, to the following address: ‘Secretary, Kerala State Sports Council, Thiruvananthapuram – 695001’.

For those seeking admission through the management quota, in addition to the online registration, applications must also be submitted directly to the preferred college. Detailed information regarding this process can be found on the official website at www.admission.uoc.ac.in.

For any further inquiries or assistance, individuals may contact the university through the provided phone numbers: 0494-2407017 and 2660600.