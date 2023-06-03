CM Pinarayi Vijayan expressed deep sorrow over the tragic train accident in Odisha

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed great grief over the unfortunate train disaster in Odisha on Saturday and his condolences to the families who lost dear ones in the incident. Vijayan stated in a tweet that Kerala stands in solidarity with Odisha during this trying period. We are heartbroken by the tragic train accident in Odisha. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families who have lost loved ones. During this trying moment, Kerala stands in solidarity with Odisha CM tweeted. On Friday, a crash involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a cargo train in Odisha’s Balasore killed at least 233 people and injured over 900 more.