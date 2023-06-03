Gun-battles with security forces reported from various parts of Manipur

Insurgents fighting gun engagements with security forces were reported in various sections of Manipur on Friday, a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah left the ethnically strife-torn northeastern state following his visit, during which he called for peace and the restoration of normality. On Friday morning, insurgents exchanged fire with security forces in the villages of Chandolpokpi, Tangjeng, Pombikhok, and Kamson in the Bishnupur district, according to a police officer.

Tangjeng village was evacuated after militants attacked it. Houses were also set on fire in the Churachandpur district village of Bethel. According to him, rebels burned down one home in the Kangchup Chingkhong region of Imphal West district and engaged in a gun battle with security personnel.However, no one was hurt in the instances. The government stated in a statement on Friday that ethnic violence in the state erupted a month ago, killing at least 98 people and injuring 310 others. According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), 37,450 individuals are being housed in 272 relief camps. Clashes erupted on May 3 during a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ in the hill areas to protest the Meitei community’s desire for Scheduled Tribe (ST) designation.