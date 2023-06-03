Kerala Blasters FC’s Rs 4 crore fine appeal denied by AIFF

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has rejected the appeal from Kerala Blasters FC, upholding the Rs 4 crore fine imposed on them for misconduct and the abandonment of their ISL playoff match against Bengaluru FC. Additionally, the appeal of Blasters head coach Ivan Vukumanovic against his Rs 5 lakh fine and 10-game ban was also denied by the committee.

The Appeal Committee supported the earlier decisions of the Disciplinary Committee and ordered both the club and the coach to “pay the respective fines within two weeks.” The controversy arose during their ISL playoff on March 3, when Blasters left the field claiming that a goal scored by Sunil Chhetri from an extra-time free-kick was not valid. They argued that the referee had not blown the whistle before Chhetri took the kick and that the players were not prepared.

Bengaluru FC was declared the winner with a score of 1-0 due to their extra-time lead, advancing them to the semifinals. The Appeal Committee’s decision stated, “The appeal of the appellant team is denied, and Kerala Blasters FC is instructed to pay the fine of Rs 4 crore imposed by the Disciplinary Committee.” Regarding Ivan Vukumanovic’s appeal, the committee declared, “This Committee holds that the appeal of the Appellant Coach is denied, and Ivan Vukumanovic is instructed to pay the fine of Rs 5 lakh and serve the suspension for 10 matches and the ban from being a part of the team dressing room and team bench, irrespective of the team he is contracted with.”

The Disciplinary Committee’s initial decision on March 31 also required the club and the coach to issue public apologies. Failure to do so would result in an increase in the fines to Rs 6 crore and Rs 10 lakh, respectively. In their appeal, the club requested leniency, asking for a reduction in the fine to the minimum amount for abandoning the match.