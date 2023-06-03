Passenger’s Harrowing Tale: Families Shattered, Limbless Bodies Discovered on Tracks

Anubhav Das, a survivor of the devastating triple train crash involving the Coromandel Express, took to Twitter to share his firsthand account of the harrowing incident. In a series of tweets, Das recounted the chilling details of how the accident unfolded.

Having narrowly escaped unscathed, Das expressed his gratitude, saying, “As a passenger on the Coromandel Express from Howrah to Chennai, I am extremely thankful to have escaped unscathed. It probably is the biggest train accident related incident.”

Providing further insight into the collision, he stated, “Three trains were involved in the accident — Coromandel Express 12841, Yesvantpur-Howrah SF, and a goods train. Initial impressions are that the Coromandel Express derailed and collided with the goods train (parked on the loop track on the side).”

According to Das, the derailed coaches of the Coromandel Express were subsequently struck by the oncoming Yesvantpur Express on a nearby track. Describing the extent of the damage, he tweeted, “3 general coaches of Yesvantpur Express are completely damaged and derailed. Almost 13 coaches of Coromandel Express, including general, sleeper, AC 3 tier, and AC 2 tier, are completely damaged.”

However, it was his haunting observation of the aftermath that left a lasting impression. He shared, “Not to exaggerate but I have myself witnessed more than 200-250 deaths. Families crushed away, limbless bodies, and a bloodbath on the train tracks. It was a sight that I will never forget. God help the families. My condolences.”

Tragically, officials have reported that the train crash has claimed the lives of at least 288 people, with over 900 others sustaining injuries.