Special train (02840) scheduled to depart from Dr MGR Chennai Central to Bhadrak

A special train (02840) is set to depart from Dr MGR Chennai Central to Bhadrak to support the family members of the victims of the horrific train tragedy in Odisha’s Balasore district. The Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, Train No. 12864 Yesvantpur-Howrah Superfast Express, and a cargo train were all involved in the catastrophe. As of now, the tragedy has claimed the lives of 238 people and injured approximately 900 others, with rescue operations still ongoing. 35 of those killed are thought to be from Tamil Nadu. The special train will depart MGR Chennai Central railway station at 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, according to a press release from the Southern Railway. The family of the accident victims can register for travel on the special trains by calling the helpline numbers provided by the Chennai division. Meanwhile, the Villupuram Junction – Purulia Express, Thiruvananthapuram Central – Shalimar Express, SMVT Bengaluru – Kamakhya AC Superfast Express, SMVT Bengaluru – Howrah Express, and SMVT Bengaluru – Bhagalpur Anga Express would not run on Saturday.

The numbers are 044- 25330952, 044-25330953, 044-25354771 and 9003061974. The relatives can also contact the helpdesk at Chennai Central railway station at 044 25354148 & 044 25330714, said the statement from the railways.