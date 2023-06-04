Congress Blocks Reorganization as ‘A’ Group Boycotts DCC Meetings

Disunity within Congress as ‘A’ Group Boycotts Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee Reorganization

In a clear indication of internal disparities within the Congress, the ‘A’ group, led by senior leader AK Antony, has decided to boycott the reorganization of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee. Their protest was evident as they abstained from the District Congress Committee meeting in Ernakulam.

According to sources, this group plans to take a similar stance in other districts, refusing to cooperate with the reorganization of the constituency committees.

Amidst these developments, MP M K Raghavan, who had already faced backlash from the leadership for supporting Shashi Tharoor, has made serious allegations against the reorganization process.

Raghavan stated, “There are numerous drawbacks in the published list. The party has violated norms, and there are complaints regarding the lack of adequate recognition for certain communities. The KPCC leadership should intervene and resolve this issue.”

Recent elections have seen the appointment of around 230 block presidents, further intensifying the ongoing disputes within the party over their selection.