Hero launches HF Deluxe Canvas Black: Price, features

Mumbai: Hero MotoCorp launched the special Canvas Black edition of the Hero HF Deluxe. The two-wheeler manufacturer also introduced four new colour options — Nexus Blue, Candy Blazing Red, Heavy Grey with Black and Black with Sports Red .

The Hero HF Deluxe Canvas gets an all-black theme with a blacked-out engine, alloy wheels, muffler, front fork and grab rail. It gets standard features like tubeless tyres in Self and Self i3S variants. A USB charger comes as an accessory.

The bike is powered by a 97.2cc air-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder, OHC, BS6 (OBD-II compliant) PFI engine with ‘XSens Technology’, which delivers 5.9kW and 8.05Nm. it has a 9.6-litre fuel tank with the kerb weight being 112kg. It boasts 733mm long seat, 2-step adjustable suspension and alloy wheels.

The motorcycle comes with a standard five-year warranty and five free services. Below are the variant-wise Hero HF Deluxe prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Hero HF Deluxe Drum Kick Cast – Rs 60,760

Hero HF Deluxe Drum Self Cast – Rs 66,408

Hero HF Deluxe i3S Drum Self Cast – Rs 67,908

Hero HF Deluxe Gold Black – Rs 67,208