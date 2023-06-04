Massive 4-lane bridge collapses down like house of cards in Bihar! Video goes viral

An under-construction four-lane bridge over the Ganga in Bihar’s Bhagalpur came crashing down like a house of cards this evening, for the second time in a year, showed a video. The bridge, inaugurated in 2014 by Nitish Kumar, connects Sultanganj and Khagaria districts.

The super structure of the bridge under construction fell into the river and it was caught on video by locals. ‘The incident of under-construction bridge collapse happened at around 6 pm. No casualties reported till now. Local administration on the spot. We have asked for a report from ‘Pul Nirman Nigam’,’ a top district official was quoted saying by news agency ANI.

In December last, a bridge snapped into two and fell into the Burhi Gandak river in Begusarai district. No one was injured in the incident as the bridge was yet to be formally opened to the public due to the lack of an access road. ‘It was to be inaugurated soon but it collapsed before that’, an official said at the time of accident last year.