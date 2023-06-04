Over alleged harassment, Hindu Petitioner withdraws from Gyanvapi cases

Jitendra Singh Visen, one of the most prominent Hindu litigants has said that he and his family are withdrawing from all cases involving the Gynavapi issue as a result of alleged ‘harassment.’ Earlier, his lawyer Shivam Gaur had also withdrawn from the cases.

The head of the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh, Mr. Visen, stated in a statement released here on Saturday, ‘I and my family (wife Kiran Singh and niece Rakhi Singh) are withdrawing from all Gyanvapi-related litigation that we had filed in the interest of the country and religion in various courts.’

He claimed that they were being harassed by several groups, including the Hindu side, and that they felt degraded. ‘In such a situation, due to limited strength and resources, I cannot fight this battle for ‘dharma’ anymore and that’s why I am leaving this.’

‘Perhaps the biggest mistake I made in my life was by starting this ‘dharmayudh’. This society is only with those who mislead by playing gimmicks in the name of religion,’ he said.

In a separate statement, Mr. Visen’s former lawyer explained why he was resigning from both the 2022-started Krishna Janmabhoomi action and the 2021-started Gyanvapi case due to a breakdown in communication with the plaintiffs. He claimed that after May 2022, he received no payment for challenging these matters.

The first Shringar Gauri case was launched in August 2021 by five female plaintiffs, including Mr. Visen’s niece Rakhi Singh, in order to get authorization for daily worship of Goddess Shringar Gauri and other deities within the grounds of the Gyanvapi mosque.

Rakhi eventually split from the other women, and in May 2022, issues arose between Mr. Visen and the attorneys for the four other plaintiffs, including Hari Shankar Jain and Vishnu Shankar Jain.

The Hind Samrajya Party, led by the Jain couple, was then governed by Mr. Visen, who at that point announced his retirement as national convener and national general secretary.

He is involved in legal proceedings involving a number of well-known issues, including the Taj Mahal, the Idgah mosque in Mathura, and the Gyanvapi mosque. Mr. Visen also filed cases to prevent Muslims from entering the Gyanvapi premises.