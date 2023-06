The North-South Line of the Kolkata Metro had delays on Saturday night as a couple attempted suicide by jumping in front of a train. The incident, which occurred at the Noapara station at 6:34 pm, according to the authorities, caused service disruption.

The couple was instantly saved by the metro employees when they sprang onto the track. At 7:14 p.m., officials reported that services had restored over the whole stretch, from Kavi Subhas to Dakshineswar.