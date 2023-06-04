Thailand Open: Lakshya Sen loses in semi finals

Bangkok: In badminton, Commonwealth Games 2022 champion Lakshya Sen Lakshya Sen lost in the men’s singles semi finals of Thailand Open 2023. K. Vitidsarn of Thailand defeated the Indian player by ‘21-17, 17-21, 13-21’.

In another semi final, C Y Lee of Hong Kong beat French player T Popov by ‘21-14, 21-16’. In women’s singles B.J. He of China and S.Y. An of South Korea reached the finals.