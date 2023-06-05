Active covid cases decreased to 3,193

According to the Union Health Ministry, India recorded 174 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 4.49 crore, while active cases declined to 3,193. The death toll rose to 5,31,882 with two more fatalities, one of which was reconciled by Kerala, according to figures provided by the government at 8 a.m. Active cases account for 0.01 percent of all illnesses. According to the health ministry’s website, the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.81%. The total number of patients who have recovered from the sickness has increased to 4,44,56,681. The death rate in the case was 1.18 percent. India has documented a total of 4.49 crore (4,49,91,756) Covid instances thus far. According to the website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country thus far as part of the statewide immunization campaign.