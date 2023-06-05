Activists claims no permit obtained when trees cut down for development of Secunderabad station

The cutting down of trees near the Secunderabad Railway Station to make way for expansion has made headlines. On June 4, Sai Koushik, a social media user, shared a video demonstrating the condition of the trees next to the train station, alerting the public and the media.

The Pioneer reports that 119 trees were felled on June 4 in order to upgrade the Secunderabad railway station. Activists have claimed that the government lacked the appropriate authorization and consent to cut down the trees.

Members of the District-Level Tree Protection Committee had earlier surveyed the area and had noted 45 trees that needed to be moved and 74 that needed to be kept. On June 4, though, all of the trees were cut down.

‘The permission letter clearly recommended translocation of the trees, but they were felled. That too on the eve of World Environment Day! Probe should be conducted and the responsible officials should be punished,’ said Vinay Vangala, a citizen activist, to The Hindu.

K Chandrakanth Reddy, FRO of the Serilingampally Zone, has been suspended, and disciplinary action has also been started for the felling of 73 trees, according to RM Dobriyal, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Forces, who spoke to The Pioneer.