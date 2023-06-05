FIR registered against officials for providing incorrect information under RTI

According to police, a FIR has been filed against a sub divisional magistrate and two other officials for allegedly supplying inaccurate information under the Right To Information Act. On the basis of a complaint filed by Parshuram Rai of Kothia village in the Narhi police station area, a case was filed on Sunday against SDM Sadanand Saroj, revenue employees Ranjit Singh and Tara Rakesh Anand stationed in Rasda.

The complaint was lodged on the orders of the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Pandey. Rai claimed in his suit that on March 9, 2022, he sought information from the sub divisional magistrate (SDM) of Sadar on six topics. The SDM, on the other hand, provided the complaint with false information in violation of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, resulting in fraud and forgery.