IIT Madras Tops NIRF Rankings, IISc Bengaluru Named Best University

The latest National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) results have been released by the Ministry of Education, showcasing IIT Madras as the leading institution for the fifth consecutive year. Additionally, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru has secured the title of the best university in the country. Notably, IISc Bengaluru also secured the second position in the “overall” category, with IIT Delhi following closely behind.

Within the realm of engineering institutions, IIT Madras has maintained its top position for an impressive eighth year in a row, with IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay ranking second and third, respectively. In the realm of colleges, Delhi University’s Miranda House and Hindu College have been recognized as the top two institutions, with Presidency College in Chennai securing the third spot.

IISc Bengaluru has been acknowledged as the best research institution, while IIT Kanpur has received recognition for being the best in terms of innovation. Within the field of management, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Ahmedabad has been ranked at the pinnacle, closely followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Kozhikode.

In the realm of pharmacy, the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research in Hyderabad has secured the first position, with Jamia Hamdard and BITS Pilani following in second and third place, respectively. Likewise, the field of law has seen the National Law School of India University in Bengaluru leading the rankings, with the National Law University in Delhi and NALSAR University of Law in Hyderabad also making notable appearances.