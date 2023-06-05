India maintains balance between present requirements and future vision PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that India is moving forward with a clear strategy for environmental preservation and climate change, while preserving a balance between present needs and future vision. On the occasion of World Environment Day, he stated that while India has expanded its 4G and 5G cellular networks, it has also increased its forest cover. This year’s World Environment Day theme is to eliminate single-use plastic, an issue that the world is discussing today, but India has been working on it consistently for the last four to five years. In 2018, India began working on two levels to eliminate single-use plastic. On the one hand, we prohibited single-use plastic, and on the other, we made plastic trash processing essential, he explained.

He stated that India is focusing heavily on the environment, just as it does on any other aspect of its progress. On the one hand, we have helped the poor, and on the other hand, we have taken significant steps with future fuel requirements in mind, he remarked. India has focused heavily on ‘green and clean energy’ over the last nine years, according to Modi.