K-pop girl group Blackswan express condolences over the tragic train accident in Balasore, Odisha

K-pop girl group Blackswan, consisting of Fatou, NVee, Gabi, and Sriya, has released an official statement through their agency expressing their condolences for the tragic train accident in Balasore, Odisha. The accident resulted in the loss of more than 288 lives and left over 1200 people injured. The agency also shared some behind-the-scenes photos from Blackswan’s music video shoot in the Indian state a few months ago.

On Sunday, Dr Music Entertainment, the management company for the K-pop group, took to social media to share a statement. The statement conveyed, “Hello, this is DR MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT. A disastrous train accident occurred in Balasore, Odisha, India. Everyone who belongs to DR MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT, including the members of BLACKSWAN, would like to express our deep condolences to those affected by the accident and the people of India.”

The statement further mentioned, “It is even more unfortunate that the accident took place in the home state of our member Sriya Lenka and in Odisha, the location where BLACKSWAN filmed the music video for their latest album, ‘That Karma’. We will never forget the love and support we received from the residents of Odisha during our participation in the 2023 Odisha Hockey World Cup Opening Ceremony, three local festival performances, and the music video shoot.”

The agency informed fans that after the promotion of their album concludes, they plan to donate a portion of the profits from the sales of ‘That Karma’ to assist the victims of the tragic train accident. The statement stated, “Once our album promotion is complete, we will discuss and explore ways to contribute to those affected by this tragic accident by donating a portion of the proceeds from ‘Karma’ album sales, among other means, in order to reciprocate the immense amount of love and support we have received from Odisha.”

The K-pop community has rallied behind Blackswan, applauding their decision to extend help to those in need.

Earlier this year, Blackswan visited Bhubaneswar, Odisha, to film the music video for their latest album release, ‘That Karma’. During the same period, the group also performed at the 2023 Odisha Hockey World Cup Opening Ceremony.