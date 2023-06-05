Low-intensity earthquake hits Bay of Bengal

Kolkata: A low-intensity earthquake measuring 3.9 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Bay of Bengal during early morning on Monday. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre of the earthquake lied beneath the Bay of Bengal near Myanmar at a latitude of 15.32 and a longitude of 92.84 and at a depth of 10 kilometre.

Also Read: Children with TB have higher rates of vitamin D deficiency

The region has been struck by at least three earthquakes in last 7 months. Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on Richter scale shook the region on January 1, 2023. At the same day, another earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on Richter scale jolted Northwest of Haryana’s Jhajjar at 1:19 am. An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the richter scale struch the Bay of Bengal on 5 December, 2022.