Meeting Between Wrestlers and Amit Shah Yields No Verdict on Arrest of WFI Chief

Olympian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat held a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss their concerns regarding the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president. According to a source close to the wrestlers, “They shared their concern with the Home Minister. The meeting was long, and he listened to everything. But no decision has been reached so far.”

Bajrang, Sakshi, and Vinesh have been leading a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi since April, accusing the sidelined WFI president, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, of sexual harassment against several wrestlers, including a minor. During the protest, the wrestlers faced mistreatment and were detained by the Delhi Police, while their protest site arrangements were dismantled.

In a symbolic gesture, the wrestlers had initially planned to drop their medals in the river Ganga in Haridwar. However, after receiving requests from many people, they decided to hand over the medals to farmers’ leaders to make a decision. The wrestlers are now considering their options for resuming their protest.