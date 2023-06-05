Pinarayi announces KFON’s accessibility to every Kerala household during project launch

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the long-awaited Kerala Fiber Optic Network (KFON) project, marking a significant milestone for the state. During the inauguration ceremony at the Sankaranarayanan Thampi Hall of the Legislative Assembly, CM Vijayan expressed his vision for the project, stating, “The KFON connection is already a reality in 9,000 households and 17,412 offices. It will be a reality in all Kerala households soon. Everyone will be part of real Kerala.”

The KFON project aims to bridge the digital divide by providing internet connectivity to 20 lakh underprivileged families in the state for free, while also offering affordable rates for others. Additionally, the initiative plans to extend internet connectivity to 30,000 government institutions such as schools, hospitals, and offices.

In line with the project launch, the KFON app will be available for download on both the Google Play Store and App Store. To access a new internet connection, interested individuals can install the app, select the ‘new customer’ option, and provide the necessary details for registration. Subsequently, the Business Support Centre will reach out to them, and local network providers will be responsible for providing the connection.

With the implementation of the KFON project and its user-friendly app, Kerala aims to establish widespread internet accessibility, promoting digital inclusion and empowering its residents with valuable online resources.