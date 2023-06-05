Prepare creamy peanut butter at home

Here is a simple recipe for making peanut butter at home:

Ingredients:

– 2 cups unsalted peanuts

– 1-2 tablespoons neutral oil (like vegetable or canola oil)

– Salt (optional)

Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven to 350°F (180°C).

2. Spread the peanuts in a single layer on a baking sheet.

3. Roast the peanuts in the oven for 10-15 minutes, or until they are golden brown and fragrant.

4. Remove the peanuts from the oven and let them cool for 5-10 minutes.

5. Transfer the peanuts to a food processor or blender. Add 1 tablespoon of oil and a pinch of salt (if using).

6. Pulse the peanuts for 30 seconds, then scrape down the sides of the bowl.

7. Continue pulsing the peanuts for another 1-2 minutes, until the mixture is smooth and creamy. If the mixture is too thick, add another tablespoon of oil and pulse again.

8. Taste the peanut butter and adjust the salt if necessary.

9. Store the peanut butter in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.

Tips:

– You can use salted peanuts instead of unsalted peanuts, but omit the additional salt.

– If you prefer chunky peanut butter, reserve some of the roasted peanuts and pulse them in at the end.

– You can also add honey, maple syrup, or other sweeteners to the peanut butter if you like.

Homemade peanut butter is a healthy and delicious alternative to store-bought peanut butter. Enjoy!