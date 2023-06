Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse opens with outstanding box office numbers worldwide

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse had a phenomenal worldwide box office opening, surpassing expectations and receiving an enthusiastic response from audiences. The highly anticipated sequel debuted with a remarkable $120.5 million, making it the second biggest opening of the year, only behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which earned $146 million.

This movie is the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and has already surpassed the box office earnings of its predecessor. Compared to the $35.6 million domestic opening of Spider-Verse in 2018, the sequel has earned three times more.

The international market has also shown immense support for the film. According to Variety, it has garnered $88.1 million from 59 international territories, with China leading the way with $17.3 million. The total global earnings for Spider-Verse now stand at $208.6 million.

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, the movie features a script by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham. With a budget of $100 million, the film is surpassing expectations in terms of performance.

Shameik Moore reprises his role as Miles Morales, an Afro-Latino version of Spider-Man. The star-studded cast also includes Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren VĂ©lez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, and Oscar Isaac.

The official synopsis of the film describes Miles Morales teaming up with other Spider-People from different dimensions to protect the multiverse. However, conflicts arise when they face a new threat, leading Miles to redefine his understanding of heroism to save his loved ones.