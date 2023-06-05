Tragic Death of Newly-Wed Couple in Uttar Pradesh: Autopsy Suggests Heart Attack

A heart-wrenching incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh as a recently married couple was discovered lifeless at their residence. The Hindustan Times reported that Pratap Yadav, 24, and Pushpa Yadav, 22, tied the knot on Tuesday and returned to their home in Bahraich the following day. After performing customary post-wedding rituals, they retired to their room, only to be found deceased the next morning.

In an effort to determine the cause of their untimely demise, forensic experts were summoned to examine the room. Superintendent of Police Prashant Verma stated that the couple’s autopsy report indicated a heart attack as the cause of death. Surprisingly, both Pratap and Pushpa had no prior medical issues, and no signs of forced entry or bodily injuries were found in the room.

The autopsy findings, revealing a simultaneous heart attack, have sparked concerns, shared Inspector Rajnath Singh from the Kaiserganj police station. The investigation into this tragic incident continues as authorities work to unravel the mysteries surrounding the couple’s unexpected passing.