Wrestling Stars Return to Jobs as Sakshee Malikkh Vows to Persist in Protest

India’s prominent wrestlers, including Sakshee Malikkh, Vinesh Phogat, and Bajrang Punia, have resumed their duties in the Railways after their eviction from the Jantar Mantar protest site in Delhi.

Despite returning to work, both Malikkh and Punia have refuted claims of withdrawing from the protest, emphasizing their commitment to seeking justice. During a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, the wrestlers requested an impartial investigation into the accusations of sexual harassment against wrestling federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Shah assured them that the law will be upheld and encouraged them to let due process take its course. Malikkh reaffirmed their determination to continue protesting until justice is served. The wrestlers had previously planned to immerse their medals in the Ganga but temporarily postponed the action.

The protest has gained support from sports veterans, Haryana farmers, and the United World Wrestling, which warned of potential suspension of the federation if fresh elections are not held within the promised timeframe.