Survivor of Odisha train tragedy wakes up among dead, grabs leg of rescuer

After the three-train collision on Friday night, Robin Naiya was left lying on the tracks and was thought to be dead. He was taken during the rescue effort and kept in a school room in Balasore, Odisha, not far from the scene of the railway wreck, with the several bodies.

In a cramped classroom room filled with several dead bodies, the 35-year-old managed to survive agonising minutes. Rescue personnel went into the classroom to remove the mound of crumpled remains. One of them was moving through the mass of bodies when he felt a hand grab his leg. Then he heard a muffled moan that was asking for water. ‘Please give me water; I’m not dead.’

The worker initially froze in shock before gathering the courage to look at Robin, 35, who was still alive but trying to move and screaming to be saved. He was taken to a hospital right away by the rescuers.

In the accident, Robin Naiya, a resident of Charnekhali village in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas, lost both of his legs, yet he survived.

After three more victims of the Odisha train accident died from their injuries on Tuesday, the Railways revised the death toll to 278. In pursuit of employment, Robin Naiya and seven other villagers were taking the Coromandel Express from Howrah to Andhra Pradesh.

In the deadliest train collision in 20 years, he lost both of his legs. Robin Naiya is receiving treatment at the orthopaedic ward of Medinipur Medical College Hospital and is presently in critical condition. ‘Robin, my nephew, was travelling to Andhra to work as a migrant laborer. As the train met with an accident, he lost consciousness. He found himself amid a pile of bodies. He held one of the rescuer’s legs asking for water, then he was discovered,’ said Manabendra Sardar, uncle of Naiya.

‘Robin then asked for water and pleaded with him to save his life. The rescuers then moved him to the local hospital,’ he added.

The six friends of Robin Naiya are still missing.