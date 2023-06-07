18-year-old college student found murdered in her hostel room

On Tuesday, an 18-year-old college student was found slain in her hostel room in south Mumbai’s Churchgate district, while a suspect in the crime was also discovered dead on the railway lines, according to police. It was thought that the woman had been sexually assaulted, but this cannot be determined until the postmortem report is released, according to an official.

According to him, the victim was a student at a government polytechnic in suburban Bandra. Police were called at 5 p.m. when she went missing and her fourth-floor hostel room was locked from the outside. When a police team entered the room, they discovered her dead with a dupatta (stole) wrapped around her neck. The official stated that a security guard from the hostel, who is a suspect in the crime, was discovered dead on the train tracks early in the morning. He stated that a FIR for murder had been filed at the Marine Drive police station and that an investigation was ongoing.