Active covid cases in the country dropped to 2831

According to Union Health Ministry data released on Wednesday, India has registered 214 new coronavirus infections, while ongoing Covid cases have decreased to 2,831 from 3,001.There have been no new fatalities reported, bringing the total death toll to 5,31,884, according to figures updated at 8 a.m.The total value of the Covid case was 4.49 crore (4,49,92,094).According to the government, active cases now account for 0.01 percent of total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.81 percent.

The number of persons who have recovered from the sickness has risen to 4,44,57,379, with a case fatality rate of 1.18 percent. According to the ministry’s website, the country has received 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine as part of the statewide vaccination drive.