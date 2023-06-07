Bollywood: Presenting the most-awaited Bollywood debuts of 2023

Presenting the highly anticipated Bollywood debuts of 2023:

Jibraan Khan – Ishq Vishk Rebound

Jibraan Khan, known for his role as Krish Raichand in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham as a child actor, is now set to make his grand Bollywood debut in Ishq Vishk Rebound. This film is a contemporary retelling of the 2003 movie Ishq Vishk, which incidentally marked the debut of Shahid Kapoor. It will be fascinating to see how the young boy from our beloved 90s film has grown up and shines on the silver screen.

Agastya Nanda – The Archies

Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Indian cinema legend Amitabh Bachchan, is making his debut in the Netflix original film, The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. With a lineage as illustrious as his, Agastya has generated considerable excitement and interest among the audience for his debut. He is also set to appear in a film called Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan and co-starring Dharmendra. The film is co-produced by Dinesh Vijan.

Tusharr Khanna – Starfish

Tusharr Khanna has been making waves since his entry into the industry. As an outsider with no Bollywood connections, he has made a name for himself in television. Now, he is gearing up to leave a lasting impression on the big screen with T-Series’ upcoming film, Starfish. Based on Bina Nayak’s bestselling novel called StarFish Pickle, this film marks Tusharr’s debut as a feature film actor. He has already completed the shooting of the film in Europe.

Junaid Khan – Maharaja

Junaid Khan, another handsome star kid, is preparing to make his Bollywood debut in 2023. Currently shooting for his film titled Maharaja, there are reports suggesting that he will portray the role of a lawyer in the movie.

Ibrahim Ali Khan – Movie Name Unknown

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut as an actor has been a topic of discussion in the industry. While he was seen assisting Karan Johar on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, he has not officially revealed details about his speculated debut film.