Education Ministers Bindu and Vasavan to engage in dialogue as Amal Jyothi college students’ protest escalates

Amidst a growing student protest at Amal Jyothi College of Engineering, Kanjirappally, two state ministers have stepped in to hold discussions with the college management and students. The protest stems from the tragic suicide of a female student, Sradha Satheesh, who allegedly experienced institutional harassment.

Higher Education Minister R Bindu and Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan are scheduled to meet with representatives on Wednesday morning to address the students’ demands. Minister Bindu criticized self-financing colleges for imposing strict rules and moral policing, acknowledging the pressure faced by students.

The management has indefinitely closed the institution, but students remain in the hostels, continuing their protest. Allegations of unnecessary police force and calls for the removal of the hostel warden and head of the food technology department have also emerged.

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) joined the protest, expressing their concern over the student’s suicide. Investigations are underway, and the college management claims to be unaware of the reasons behind the tragic event.