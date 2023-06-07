Government invited wrestlers for talks on their issues

Wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh have been invited to meet with Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss their concerns. Anurag Thakur, Sports Minister, said the government was willing to have a discussion with the wrestlers on their issues in a tweet after midnight Tuesday. “I have once again invited the wrestlers for the same,” he explained. The wrestlers have been protesting and demanding the arrest of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Some female wrestlers have accused him of sexual harassment, which he has denied.

As part of the probe, the Delhi Police recorded the statements of Singh’s colleagues and those working at his property in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda, police said. They further claimed that a juvenile complainant whose testimony was the foundation of a case filed against Singh under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act had recorded a new statement under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) section 164.