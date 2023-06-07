Idukki’s Chinnakanal Tribals Protest, Demand Return of Arikomban

Tribals from five settlement colonies in Chinnakanal held a sit-in protest, demanding the relocation of wild tusker Arikomban back to Mathikettan Shola. They expressed distress over the suffering the elephant endured during its recent translocation to Periyar Tiger Reserve.

Concerns were raised about the elephant’s health and injuries sustained. Protestors warned of intensifying their demonstration if Arikomban continued to be mistreated. They urged the courts to bring the jumbo back to its native Chinnakanal, where it lived a healthier life. Some protestors even threatened to boycott the next elections if the jumbo was not returned.

It’s important to note that these tribals did not support the previous demand for Arikomban’s translocation. They were emotionally attached to the elephant and belonged to the Muthuvan tribe, known for their reverence towards elephants.