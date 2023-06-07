Kerala teacher facing non-bailable case for producing forged experience certificate

K Vidya, a teacher, was charged by the Ernakulam police on Wednesday with a non-bailable offence after she turned in a false experience certificate from Maharaja College. On June 2, Vidya attended an interview at Government College, Attappady, for Malayalam guest lecturers. However, when she presented the certificate, the panel seemed dubious.

According to Onmanorama, the government college management contacted Maharaja College since the certificate’s emblem and seal appeared to be fake.

According to the certificate Vidya supplied, she served as a guest lecturer for Malayalam at Maharaja College during 2018–19 and 2020–21. The Maharaja College had not employed a guest professor for Malayalam for nearly ten years, according to the Government College authorities’ background check.

‘The certificate of experience carried the signature of the Principal/Head of Department. No certificates are issued by the head of departments in this college. The seal and the emblem are all fake. After doing all this, we registered a complaint against Vidya with the local police,’ the principal of the Government College said as quoted by Onmanorama.

According to other reports, Vidya also had positions as a guest lecturer in Kasaragod and Palakkad. She served as a guest lecturer at Kasaragod’s Karinthalam Govt Arts and Science College from June 2022 to March 2023.

Former SFI leader K Vidya is the target of a protest launched by KSU, a student group supported by Congress, who claim that SFI assisted Vidya in her use of a fraudulent diploma. From 2016 to 2018, Vidya attended Maharaja College as a post-graduate student. According to Omanorama, PM Arsho, the state secretary of SFI, assisted Vidya in fabricating her diploma and obtaining employment at various colleges. She is even said to have obtained admission to the PhD programme at Sanskrit College, Kalady, illegally.