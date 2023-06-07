Manipur violence: Mob sets fire to ambulance; three people are killed, including a seven-year-old

On Sunday evening, a seven-year-old child, his mother, and a female neighbor were slain in Imphal West’s Iroisemba district, as the young kid was being carried to hospital after being hit by a bullet splinter at the Assam Rifles camp where his family was residing. The ambulance they were traveling in was set ablaze by a mob, according to officials. Tonsing Hangsing (8), his 45-year-old mother Meena Hangsing, and their neighbor Lydia Lourembam have been identified. Tonsing, the son of a tribal man, and his Meitei mother were claimed to be sheltering at an Assam Rifles relief camp in Kangchup. A gunfight broke out in the neighbourhood on June 4 evening, and despite being in the camp, he was injured by a bullet. A senior Assam Rifles officer instantly contacted Imphal police and arranged for an ambulance. According to sources, because the mother was from the majority community, the decision was made to transport the child by road to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal. The ambulance was escorted by the Assam Rifles for a few kilometres before being taken over by the local police. The ambulance was intercepted by villagers in Isoisemba at 6:30 p.m. after a report emerged that “Kuki militants” were being transported in the ambulance. The caravan was then ambushed, and the trio was set on fire by the rioters. Kangchup has multiple Kuki villages and is near the Meitei village of Phayeng on the Kangpokpi district’s boundary with Imphal West. Since May 27, the neighbourhood has seen a strong exchange of fire as part of the state’s second round of unrest.