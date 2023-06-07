Netflix anthology Lust Stories is back with part 2

Netflix’s anthology series Lust Stories is returning with its second installment. The teaser for Lust Stories 2 was released on Tuesday and boasts an impressive ensemble cast. The anthology aims to delve into the complexities of modern-day relationships and the challenges that accompany them.

Similar to the first part, Lust Stories 2 will present four distinct stories directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma, R Balki, and Sujoy Ghosh. The cast includes renowned actors such as Kajol, Vijay Varma, Tamannaah, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Tillotama Shome, Amruta Subhash, Neena Gupta, and Kumud Mishra.

The teaser begins with Neena Gupta portraying an elderly woman offering marital advice to a couple. It then showcases montage sequences featuring Kajol, Tillotama Shome, Kumud Mishra, Vijay Varma, Tamannaah, Mrunal Thakur, and Angad Bedi.

Netflix India made the announcement on social media, captioning it as, “Do you believe in lust at first sight? ‘Cause we’re here to walk by again. Brand new stories with a grand new cast. Lust Stories 2 coming soon, only on Netflix! #LustStories2OnNetflix.”

The first part, Lust Stories, was released on the streaming platform in 2018. It was directed by Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, and Dibakar Banerjee. The anthology received two nominations at the 2019 International Emmys for Best TV Movie/Mini-Series and Best Actress for Radhika Apte. The film also featured Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sanjay Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Neha Dhupia, and Neil Bhoopalam.