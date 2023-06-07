Rajdhani Express loco pilot prevents train accident in Jharkhand

An official said that a tractor slammed into the railway gate near Bhojudih station while the New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express was passing through, preventing a massive train accident.On Tuesday evening, the tractor became trapped between the railway track and the gate at the Santhaldih railway crossing. A tractor collided with the railway gate as it closed at the Santhaldih railway crossing of the Bhojudih station in Bokaro district. However, the train’s driver hit the brakes and the train came to a complete stop, avoiding a severe accident,” Manish Kumar, DRM, Adra Division, South Eastern Railway, told PTI.

Kumar stated that the event occurred at 5 p.m. and that the train was delayed for around 45 minutes.He stated that the tractor had been confiscated and a FIR had been filed at the relevant police station, and that the gateman had been suspended.The tractor’s driver had fled the scene.The incident occurred just days after one of the country’s worst train tragedies, which occurred at the Bahanaga Bazar station in Odisha’s Balasore district, killing 288 people and injuring over 1,100 others in a crash involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train.