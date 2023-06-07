Teacher booked, non-bailable charges filed in Maharaja’s College certificate forgery case

Former SFI leader K Vidya, a teacher, is facing non-bailable charges for forging a teaching experience certificate from Maharaja’s College, as reported by Manorama News. The fraudulent act came to light during an interview for guest lecturers at Government College, Attappady, where suspicions arose regarding the certificate’s authenticity.

College authorities confirmed that no guest lecturers were appointed in Maharaja’s College’s Malayalam department in the past decade. The college principal filed a police complaint, revealing that no certificates are issued by department heads. Allegations have surfaced of the involvement of SFI, the pro-CPM student organization, in the fake certificate racket.

Vidya’s connections with SFI and her assistance from P M Arsho, the state secretary of SFI, in forging the certificate and securing other appointments have also come under scrutiny. KSU, a Congress-backed student organization, has initiated protests against SFI, claiming their involvement in the forgery and other illegal activities related to Vidya’s academic pursuits.