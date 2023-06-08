Boy from Bihar, trapped in bridge pillar, dies after rescue

Sasaram: The 12-year-old child who got trapped between the pillar and the slab of a bridge on a river located in Nasriganj was brought dead at the hospital, said the doctor at Trauma Center, Sadar Hospital.

Earlier today, the boy identified as Ranjan Kumar was rescued by a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team and was shifted to the hospital after being rescued.

‘The 12-year-old child who got trapped in the foot of the bridge built on a river in Nasriganj was brought dead’, said Dr Brajesh Kumar. ‘The child has been rescued and taken to a hospital in Sasaram. His condition is not normal. NDRF was also engaged in the rescue efforts’, he said.