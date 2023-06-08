Gilda Sportiello, Italian lawmaker, breastfeeds child in parliament

Gilda Sportiello, an Italian politician, was the first to nurse her newborn child in the lower House on Wednesday. Gilda Sportiello took a seat in the higher benches with her newborn child, participated in a vote on public administration, and then began nursing him to a round of enthusiastic acclaim from the other members.

The normally male-dominated lower-house speaker in Italy highlighted the event, according to news agency Reuters. Gilda Sportiello is a member of the 5-Star Movement, a leftist group. She is the same member who campaigned for a rule allowing mothers to nurse their infants during a legislative session, according to the Associated Press.

‘It’s the first time, with the backing of all parties. Best wishes to Federico for a long, free, and peaceful life,’ Giorgio Mule said as he chaired the parliamentary session. ‘Now we’ll speak quietly,’ he added.

‘Too many women stop breastfeeding ahead of time, not by choice, but rather because they are forced to return to the workplace,’ said Sportiello was quoted by Reuters as saying.

‘From today on, if the highest Italian institutions allow workers to nurse at their workplace, then no woman, in any profession, can be denied this right,’ Sportiello said.