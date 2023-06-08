Number of active covid cases decreased to 2687

According to Union Health Ministry data released on Thursday, India has recorded 199 new coronavirus infections, while the number of active cases has decreased to 2,687 from 2,831. The death toll has risen to 5,31,886 with two deaths reported in the last 24 hours, according to figures updated at 8 a.m. The total value of the Covid case was 4.49 crore (4,49,92,293).

According to the government, active cases now account for 0.01 percent of total infections, and the national COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.81 percent. The number of persons who have recovered from the sickness has risen to 4,44,57,720, with a case fatality rate of 1.18 percent. According Ministry’s website, the country has received 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine as part of the statewide vaccination drive.