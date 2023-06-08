Traditional Kashmiri Kahwa recipe

Kashmiri Kahwa Recipe:
Ingredients:
– 4 cups of water
– 1/2 tsp of green tea leaves
– 2-3 cardamom pods, crushed
– 1/4 tsp of cinnamon powder
– 1/4 tsp of saffron strands
– 1 tbsp of honey
– 1 tbsp of chopped almonds
Instructions:
1. In a saucepan, bring the water to a boil.
2. Add the green tea leaves, cardamom pods, and cinnamon powder to the boiling water.
3. Reduce the heat to low and let the tea simmer for 2-3 minutes.
4. Add the saffron strands to the tea and let it simmer for another minute.
5. Remove the tea from heat and strain it into a teapot.
6. Add honey to the tea and stir until it dissolves.
7. Pour the tea into cups and garnish with chopped almonds.
Enjoy your delicious Kashmiri Kahwa tea!
