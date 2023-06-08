UK announces to host world-first summit on artificial intelligence

Washington: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday announced a world-first summit on artificial intelligence, seeking a leading role for the UK in limiting potential doomsday risks as he visited Washington.

Sunak will meet President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday for talks during which he will also voice unstinting support for Ukraine, as the young Conservative leader wages an often uphill battle to show the UK’s post-Brexit relevance. Opening his two-day trip, the prime minister announced that Britain would hold the world’s first summit on artificial intelligence in the second half of the year.

‘AI has an incredible potential to transform our lives for the better. But we need to make sure it is developed and used in a way that is safe and secure’, Sunak said. ‘Time and time again throughout history we have invented paradigm-shifting new technologies and we have harnessed them for the good of humanity. That is what we must do again’, he added.

The Group of Seven called for action on AI during a summit in Japan last month. But the United States also held talks last week on an AI code of conduct with the European Union. Sunak is pitching for a future global AI regulator to be based in London. ‘The UK is well placed to play a leadership role. Outside of the US, we are probably the leading AI nation amongst democratic countries. We have an ability to get regulation right to protect our citizens’, Sunak told TalkTV.