Union government hikes minimum support price of several commodities

New Delhi: The Union government has decided to hike the minimum support price (MSP) of several commodities for kharif season (2023-24). Minister for Food and Consumer Affairs, Commerce and Textiles Piyush Goyal announced this. The MSP for farmers has been increased by 10%. This is the highest rises in minimum support price (MSP) in recent times.

A Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved a decision to raise MSP of rice, by 7% to Rs 2,183 per quintal (100kg) for the common variety. For the ‘Grade A’ variety of rice MSP was raised to Rs 2,203 per quintal.

The hike in MSP of groundnut is up to 10% to Rs 6,357 per quintal, for Tur/Arhar it is a 7% hike to Rs Rs 7,000 per quintal while for Urad it is Rs 6,950 per quintal. The hike in MSPs in Jowar, Bajra and Ragi is up to 6% to 7%. MSP for sunflower increased by 5.6%, from Rs 6,400 to Rs 6,760 per quintal. That for sesamum seeds has been raised by 10.2%, from Rs 7,830 to Rs8,635 per quintal.

Earlier the Union government removed a ceiling on the procurement of Tur, Urad and Masur, to allow farmers to produce as much quantity as they want.