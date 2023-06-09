Global Village Dubai announces 2023 opening date

Dubai: Dubai Global Village has announced opening date. The popular tourist attraction will open for Season 28 on October 18.

Global Village will remain open for 194 days. It will shut its 28th season on April 28, 2024.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

Last year, the theme park received more than 9 million visitors. The last edition had 27 pavilions, with the new Qatar and Oman pavilions joining the existing ones, which are the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Afghanistan, Africa, the Americas, China, Egypt, Europe, India, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Lebanon, Morocco, Pakistan, Palestine, Syria, Thailand, Turkey, Yemen and Russia.27 pavilions, with the new Qatar and Oman pavilions joining the existing ones, which are the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Afghanistan, Africa, the Americas, China, Egypt, Europe, India, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Lebanon, Morocco, Pakistan, Palestine, Syria, Thailand, Turkey, Yemen and Russia.