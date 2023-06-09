Indian Duo Rahane and Thakur Propel Remarkable Fightback in WTC Final

Ajinkya Rahane showcased his remarkable comeback by delivering an unbeaten 89 runs in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. At the start of the third day, India, standing at 151/5 and trailing Australia’s first innings total by 318 runs, witnessed the early dismissal of wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat (5) at the hands of Scott Boland. However, Rahane and Shardul Thakur (36 not out) took charge, displaying a resilient partnership in the first session.

During their unbroken seventh-wicket stand, Rahane and Thakur accumulated 108 runs, yet India trails Australia by 209 runs in the first innings. Rahane, fortunate to survive a drop on 72 by David Warner off Pat Cummins, confidently crafted his unbeaten 89 from 122 deliveries, including 11 boundaries and a six. Thakur, despite enduring some hand injuries, fought valiantly and reached 36 not out from 83 balls, featuring four fours. The Australian fielding also faltered when Cameron Green dropped Thakur off Cummins’ delivery when he was batting on eight.