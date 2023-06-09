Noise launches Vortex smartwatch in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: India based wearables manufacturer Noise launched ‘NoiseFit Vortex smartwatch’ in the markets. The NoiseFit Vortex smartwatch is available for an introductory price of Rs. 2,999 and will go on sale starting June 12 at 12 pm. The watch can be purchased on the NoiseFit website in 3 colours-Jet Black, Silver Grey, Vintage Brown, Rose Pink, and Space Blue.

The NoiseFit Vortex smartwatch sports a circular dial with a 1.46-inch AMOLED display. The smartwatch also has two physical side buttons. It features Bluetooth calling powered by True Sync technology. Users can make and receive phone calls directly from the watch’s display.

Also Read: Xiaomi launches Civi 3 Disney 100th Anniversary Edition model: Details

The device features over 150 watch faces and several smart health monitors including heart rate and blood oxygen level sensors, a sleep tracker, and a step counter. It laos comes with several sports modes like running, cycling, and trekking. The smartwatch is also IP68-rated for water and dust resistance and will offer up to seven days of battery life.